Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 493,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

