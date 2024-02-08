Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

