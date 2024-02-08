Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,160. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

