Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

PSX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.76. 574,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

