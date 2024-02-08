Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.05. 438,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

