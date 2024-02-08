Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
