Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $89,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.