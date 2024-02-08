Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $372,386.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,942,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,480,527.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 399,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,863.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

