Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKYE opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.13. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

