Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.35 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.