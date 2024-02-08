Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up to $62.91

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.91, but opened at $65.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 2,979 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

