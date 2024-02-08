Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases $65,504.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Princeton Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of BPRN opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.61.
Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp
Princeton Bancorp Company Profile
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.
