Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases $65,504.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BPRN opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.