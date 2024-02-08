Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Financial Survey

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and BlueRiver Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 31.31 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -6.16 BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A $8.49 million N/A N/A

BlueRiver Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 2 1 1 2.75 BlueRiver Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and BlueRiver Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than BlueRiver Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and BlueRiver Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.12% BlueRiver Acquisition N/A -24.55% -1.70%

Volatility & Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueRiver Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profound Medical beats BlueRiver Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

