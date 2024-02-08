PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Down 3.3%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

