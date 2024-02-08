Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

PROV opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $99.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

