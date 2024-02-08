ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $214.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.