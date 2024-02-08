ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

