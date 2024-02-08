ProVise Management Group LLC Has $297,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $175.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

