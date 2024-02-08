ProVise Management Group LLC Has $321,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

