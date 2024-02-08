ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Diageo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

