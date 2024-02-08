ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,380,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 862,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.