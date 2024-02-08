ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

