Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $14.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

