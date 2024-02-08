Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Prudential Financial worth $215,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.74%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

