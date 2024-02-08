Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 372,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,202. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

