PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a PE ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $523,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $523,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

