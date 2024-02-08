Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.19

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 165461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.96, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

