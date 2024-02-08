Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $698.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

