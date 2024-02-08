Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Decreased by Barrington Research

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Insider Activity at Chegg

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

