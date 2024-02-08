Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Cut by Analyst

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE:ATS opened at $43.50 on Thursday. ATS has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 35.37.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

