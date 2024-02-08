Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Lowered by Analyst

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.33.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$26.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$910.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.45.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of C$255.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.90 million.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.



