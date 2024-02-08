Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSSC. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

