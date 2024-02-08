Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 8.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 173,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 48,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIS. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.88.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
