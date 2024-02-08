Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $5.01. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 176 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

