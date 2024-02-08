Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.
RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group
Radian Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radian Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.
