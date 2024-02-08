Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NYSE RDN opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

