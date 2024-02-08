Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 17.7 %

NYSE RL traded up $26.10 on Thursday, reaching $173.24. 2,960,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $173.94.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,016,000 after acquiring an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

