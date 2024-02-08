Raymond James Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $100.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of HIG opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 455,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,957.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 60,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

