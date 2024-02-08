Raymond James Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $66.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.