RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 50.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,970 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

