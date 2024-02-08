Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.31 and last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 36535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RRR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

