Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.04. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $52.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2024 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.71 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,438.41.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,663.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,072.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

