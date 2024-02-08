Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 8th (ADN, ALLY, BKU, CAC, CRTO, DFS, DIS, EPC, FC, FTT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 8th:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$18.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $265.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

