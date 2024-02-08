Reviewing BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) and BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPI Energy has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and BPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 9.66% 3.59% 2.65% BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 0.98 $505.23 million $0.23 16.44 BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and BPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BPI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and BPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About BPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.