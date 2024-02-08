Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.2 %

REYN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 212,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,840. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

