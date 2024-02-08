RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

RF Industries stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

