Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter.
Ricoh Stock Performance
Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68. Ricoh has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Ricoh Company Profile
