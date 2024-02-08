Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68. Ricoh has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

