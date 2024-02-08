Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 2,583,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

