Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Roblox Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,179. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

