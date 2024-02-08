Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE RBLX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,179. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.
In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
