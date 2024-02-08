Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.55 on Thursday, reaching $275.57. The stock had a trading volume of 686,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

