Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.58

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.58 and last traded at $145.29, with a volume of 64591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

